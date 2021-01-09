Earlier this week, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse appeared in court to officially enter his not guilty plea. When he was 17-years-old, Rittenhouse traveled across state lines with a group of militiamen to allegedly defend businesses against Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The protests had erupted following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot and paralyzed by police in front of his children.

We've previously reported on Rittenhouse's case as the teen faces murder charges after the killing of two protesters and injury to another was captured on video. While many have accused Kyle of being a murderer who illegally crossed state lines with a weapon and patroled the streets of Kenosha while armed to intimidate protesters, his supporters claim that he was just defending himself.

With the help of his followers, Rittenhouse was able to raise his required $2 million bond and was released from jail. On Friday (January 8), photos of the 18-year-old surfaced that showed him enjoying time with his parents at a Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin bar named Pudgy's Pub. TMZ reports that while he is underage, "per Wisconsin law if a person under 21 is with a parent, guardian or spouse of legal drinking age" they're allowed to patronize.

While at the bar, Rittenhouse is seen wearing a "Free As F*ck" t-shirt and his critics accused him of being insensitive considering he's reportedly facing life in prison as he is accused of murdering two people. Mount Pleasant police have determined that Rittenhouse's bar visit is not in violation of his parole.

[via][via]