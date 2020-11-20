Kyle Rittenhouse made headlines all the way back in August during the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin that took place following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse went to the protests with the alleged purpose of defending small businesses and providing first-aid. He also patrolled the streets with an AR-15 and ended up killing Joseph Rosenbaum, and Anthony Huber, all while injuring another person. The 17-year-old was eventually taken into custody where he was being held at the Kenosha County Jail.

Today, Rittenhouse was released from jail as he posted the $2 million bond that was set for him. Now, Rittenhouse will be able to walk free up until his trial, where he is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

"Kyle Rittenhouse's bond was posted this afternoon at about 2:00 pm which was set up through his attorney," Kenosha County Sheriff's Sgt. David Wright explained per NBC News. "He is no longer in custody at the Kenosha County Jail."

Rittenhouse's arrest led to protests among the right, as many felt as though he was simply exercising his rights to defend against himself. Others believe Rittenhouse went to Kenosha as a means to escalate the situation, although Rittenhouse maintains he wanted to defend people's property.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.

