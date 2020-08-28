The teenage murderer who killed two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin faces life in prison. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, traveled to Kenosha from his hometown of Antioch, Illinois as apart of a militia group. Protests have erupted in the city after officers shot a man named Jacob Blake in the back seven times last weekend, paralyzing him from the waist down. Sports players have boycotted games and people have taken to social media to voice their frustrations. Rittenhouse armed himself with an AR-15-style rifle and had a deadly confrontation with protesters.

According to a report by Kenosha News, Rittenhouse spoke with a reporter just moments before he killed two people and injured a third. The reporter claims that he told Rittenhouse he was holding the weapon incorrectly and after the teen wandered the streets with the gun, protesters threw a plastic bag at him. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, was reportedly unarmed during his confrontation with the teen and Rittenhouse fired a shot toward Rosenbaum, hitting the ground. Then, Rittenhouse aimed a fired again, striking and killing Rosenbaum. The two reportedly never said a word to each other.

Rittenhouse's next victim was 26-year-old Anthony Huber who confronted the teen as he fell while attempting to flee the scene. Huber reportedly tried to grab Rittenhouse's gun while also hitting him with his skateboard before Rittenhouse shot and killed him. Then, Rittenhouse took aim at 26-year-old Gauge Grosskreutz who was standing nearby. Grosskreutz reportedly put his hands in the air and stepped back away from the teen, but even in this position of surrender, Rittenhouse aimed his weapon and shot Grossgreutz.

As Rittenhouse left the scene, protesters were shouting at police that he'd just killed two people. With his gun in hand, Rittenhouse walked toward and past law enforcement and their vehicles. As he was still on the street, Rittenhouse was on the phone telling his friend that he'd just shot and killed people. The teen's supporters claim that he was acting in self-defense against "terrorists."

A news report states that Rittenhouse is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow (August 28) and he's facing charges of "first-degree intentional homicide for Huber, attempted first-degree intentional homicide for Grosskreutz, and first-degree reckless homicide for Rosenbaum," as well as a number of other charges. If convicted, he's looking at spending his life behind bars.

