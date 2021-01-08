Kenosha Protests
- CrimeLeBron James Is Convinced Kyle Rittenhouse's Tears Are For ShowRittenhouse is on trial for shooting and killing two Kenosha protesters last year and while on the stand, he began weeping uncontrollably.By Erika Marie
- CrimeKyle Rittenhouse Trial Delayed Until November As Lawyers Work On Public Opinion PollThe teen faces murder charges for the shooting deaths of two people peacefully protesting the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKyle Rittenhouse, Accused Kenosha Killer, Allegedly Violates BondKyle Rittenhouse is allegedly no longer living at the address listed with the court.By Joshua Robinson
- RandomKyle Rittenhouse, Accused Kenosha Killer, Appears At Bar Wearing "Free As F*ck" ShirtThe 18-year-old faces first-degree murder charges and life in prison for an event that took place at a Black Lives Matter protest.By Erika Marie