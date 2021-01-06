At 17-years-old, Kyle Rittenhouse traveled over state lines with armed militiamen and patroled a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin with a firearm. According to reports, Rittenhouse was at the scene to help protect businesses from looters, but instead, the teenager reportedly shot and killed two men, Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, and injured another man named Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse and his far-right-wing supporters, including President Donald Trump, have insisted he acted in self-defense, and it's now reported that Rittenhouse has officially entered a plea of not guilty on all charges.



Daniel Boczarski / Stringer / Getty Images

The now-18-year-old has been released from jail after several donors have pooled their money together to raise the $2 million bond. According to NPR, Rittenhouse faces charges of "first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree intentional reckless homicide," as well as a violation of curfew.

The Rittenhouse shooting occurred during a protest sparked by the police officer-involved shooting death of Jacob Blake. The teen's not guilty plea comes on the heels of news that the officer responsible for Blake's death will not face charges. The Rittenhouse case has caused a massive division as he is being hailed as a hero by some and a violent vigilante by others. We will keep you updated on the progression of this case.

