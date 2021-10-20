Kyle Kuzma is set to make his regular-season debut with the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, but ahead of his new team's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, the 2020 NBA Champion has been caught throwing subliminals at his former team on Instagram.

During the summer, Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were traded from the Lakers in a huge package deal with the Wizards that resulted in Russel Westbrook teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles. In the initial reactions to the trade, many thought that the Lakers came out on top in that deal, but following Tuesday night's NBA opener between the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, fans are now questioning if Kuzma was actually a part of the problem in Los Angeles.



Rob Carr/Getty Images

One fan even brought up a statistic about the Laker's performance since trading Kyle Kuzma to the Wizards, noting that 2020 Champions have not won a game since their disappointing series against the Pheonix Suns during the playoffs. "Lakers 0-7 without Kuzma," the Twitter user wrote alongside a thinking emoji.

While some people may think that it's merely a coincidence and that the pre-season ultimately doesn't matter anyway, Kyle Kuzma apparently found it a little funny because he reposted the tweet to his Instagram story in a quick post-and-delete.

Coincidentally, the Wizards didn't win any pre-season games either, and over four games, Kuzma averaged about 12 points per game. Tonight, basketball fans will see if Kyle Kuzma gets the last laugh when he and the Washington Wizards take on the Toronto Raptors.

