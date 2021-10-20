If anyone knows how to take fashion risks and pull them off, it’s Kid Cudi. Last night, the 37-year-old was spotted sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game, rocking the famous Tune Squad jersey from Space Jam.

The rapper layered his tank over a white t-shirt, threw on plenty of flashy chains and a watch to accessorize, and even coordinated his nails and hair to match his outfit. Earlier this fall, Cudi also made headlines when he rocked bright blue hair and a skirt during New York Fashion Week.

The “Mr. Rager” hitmaker also turned heads at the Met Gala, when he turned up with vibrant green hair, bold black makeup, a Louis Vuitton skirt, and an unmissable KAW chain. If his outfit choices are any indication, Cudi obviously doesn’t mind receiving stares while out in public.

According to TMZ, last night’s Lakers game was a star-studded event – Rich Paul, Adele, Usher, Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, James Corden, and Lilly Collins were also all in attendance. Former fanatic Jack Nicholson also stepped out for the evening; he used to regularly attend games, but more recently his face has been seen less frequently.

Lebron James and Anthony Davis scored 34 and 33 points against the Golden State Warriors respectively, but that still wasn’t enough to keep them from losing 121-114.

While at the game, Cudi took a selfie with his pal, Dennis L. Cummings, and threw it up on Instagram. “Lakers gave courtside w/ Dennis,” he wrote. See the snap for yourself below.

