Bradley Beal has proven himself to be one of the best shooting guards in the NBA over the past few years, and as a result, the Washington Wizards feel very lucky to have him. While the results on the court haven't always been there, Beal is still the face of the franchise right now, and they are much better off with him on the roster.

Just a couple of years ago, Beal received a two-year extension following rumors that he might want out of D.C. Since that time, fans have been eager for his next move, especially since that move could spell the end of his time with the franchise.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Today, Beal officially became eligible for a four-year deal worth $181.5 million, and as Chase Hughes reports, the Wizards have already offered him the deal. For now, Beal has yet to make a decision on this matter, and there is a sense that the Wizards and Beal could end up agreeing to another short-term deal that works for both sides. With the Wizards in the midst of a restructuring, it's easy to see why Beal might not want to commit for the long-term.

This is still a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the basketball world.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

[Via]