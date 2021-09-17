Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best basketball players on the planet and he is also an NBA champion. In fact, the vast majority of his brothers are NBA champions as well, with Thanasis taking home a title with the Bucks last season. As for Kostas, he won a chip just a couple of years ago with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he just so happened to be the first Antetokounmpo to win a championship.

The only Antetokounmpo brother to not win the Larry O'Brien trophy is the youngest brother Alex, who has yet to start an NBA career. The international star went undrafted just a few months ago although he has remained determined to get an opportunity.

Now, it looks like that opportunity is almost upon him. In a report from a Greek publication called Ethnos, it has been revealed that the Toronto Raptors are about to put pen to paper on a deal that would have Antetokounmpo come to their training camp. Of course, as an undrafted player, there is no guarantee he makes the team, although this is certainly good news for Alex and his family.

Perhaps the greatest irony of this signing is the fact that some thought the Raptors would be a solid destination for Giannis in the event that he left Milwaukee. Now, the Raptors finally get their Antetokounmpo brother, this time in the form of Alex.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the NBA.