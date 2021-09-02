Drake is in album mode, and although it's a bit different than what fans are used to, it's clear that the Toronto artist is looking to grab the number one spot once again following the release of Certified Lover Boy on Friday. Along with the long-awaited album's strange album cover, it appears that Drizzy is also taking a unique approach to the CLB merchandise.

DJ Akademiks recently shared a picture of a t-shirt that looks like an outtake from the forthcoming merch collection. The black shirt features the words "Certified Lover Boy" in all caps near the shirt hem, but more surprisingly, the rumored CLB merchandise prominently features a logo from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the recent NBA champion and one of Nike's most popular signature athletes.

As seen above, the graphic Certified Lover Boy tee reads, "I need a freak," but instead of just writing the word "freak" out regularly, the shirt features Giannis Antetokounmpo'sNike Freak logo in yellow. While the idea of a collaboration between two champions in their respective fields sounds cool, it doesn't look like fans are impressed with the CLB merch design.

In response to DJ Akademiks asking his followers for their opinion on the merch, fans have subsequently started trashing the design, with some saying it's flat-out corny and others calling it immature. Check out some of their responses below.



What do you think — is Drake's Giannis Antetokounmp-assisted Certified Lover Boy merchandise corny or genius?