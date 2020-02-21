Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the best players in the NBA over the last few years and he has begun to get recognition as an all-time great big man, especially if he continues to play at such a high level. The Milwaukee Bucks are dominating the league because of him and fans are excited to see what he'll be able to do in the playoffs. However, fans are also weary because Giannis becomes a free agent in 2021. The expectation is that the Bucks will offer him a supermax deal but if Giannis wants to go somewhere else, no one will be able to stop him.

In a recent report, it was revealed that some executives think the Golden State Warriors are trying to land Giannis. However, some execs disagree, with one saying the Toronto Raptors are the true frontrunner.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

“I don’t think he leaves the Bucks,” an unnamed executive said according to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. “But if he does, Toronto has to be the front-runner. Staying in Milwaukee, that’s No. 1. But if he can stand the cold, Toronto is the perfect situation for him, the next best thing.”

Giannis' only connection to the Raptors is the fact that they beat him in the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Aside from this, the Raptors have a solid young core and players like Pascal Siakim and Kyle Lowry would be enough to woo him. Either way, only time will tell what he eventually decides.