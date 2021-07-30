Kyle Kuzma was highly scrutinized during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, and the criticism reached a boiling point in the 2021 NBA Playoffs when Kuzma failed to be LeBron's second option after Anthony Davis went down with an injury. For the last couple of months, fans have been calling for Kuzma to be traded as they felt as though he wasn't contributing as much to the team anymore. In recent days, rumors of a Kuzma trade had been highly publicized and it was becoming clear that he would be on the move, sooner rather than later.

On Thursday, that trade finally came as Kuzma was sent to the Washington Wizards alongside Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, in exchange for Russell Westbrook. It was a massive move that had the whole NBA world talking, and now, Kuzma is saying his peace. Today, the player took to Instagram, with a message for the Lakers organization.

"Man oh man where do I begin??? Lakeshow we’ve had a journey," Kuzma wrote. "I was 21 and just a young pup coming here and you guys opened up your arms openly and accepted me into the LA community! Coming into to this league I told Robby, Jeanie and Magic that all I wanted to do here is help be apart of something special and help be apart one of those banners (now) 17 banners and dammit we did it! I wouldn’t change anything about my journey everything has been a lesson to me! Ive learned the game of basketball from some of the best players to ever do it on earth while being in LA and now it’s time for me to get out there and really spread my wings and be who I say I am. LUV LA I’m a laker for life."

Kuzma seems ready to take on the new challenge in Washington, and we're sure the Wizards fanbase will be excited to see him alongside Bradley Beal. The Wizards have a young core right now and they could find themselves in the playoffs again next year, especially if the team finds some chemistry.