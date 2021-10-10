LeBron James says that the Lakers' preseason woes can be chalked up to playing in an entirely new offensive system. Los Angeles has lost three straight games to begin its 2021 campaign.

“We pretty much have got a whole new offensive system this year that we’ve been working through over our practices since training camp started,” James told Silver Screen & Roll's Harrison Faigen. “It’s an adjustment for us offensively, just having guys in different positions, having guys in different places on the floor with our new look and what we’re trying to do.”



Harry How / Getty Images

He added that getting adjusted will take his team time: “It’s going to be a process for us, but I think it will be better off for us in the long run. It keeps the ball moving from one side to another. Not much with a dribble but more with a pass. And obviously we’ve got downhill attackers with Russ, K[endrick] Nunn, myself and Talen.”

The Lakers have a ton of new talent this season, having added Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, Carmelo Anthony, and more.

The Lakers' next chance to grab their first win will come against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday night.

