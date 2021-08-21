Throughout the last year or so, Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow have been in what seemed like the perfect relationship. Regardless of what was happening on the court, Harlow remained supportive of Kuzma's basketball career, and oftentimes, she could be seen at games. Harlow was even Kuzma's guest in the NBA bubble last season as she got to see him take home an NBA title.

Now, Kuzma is going to DC where he will play for the Washington Wizards. According to TMZ, Harlow will not be making that trip to the Nation's Capital as the two have officially broken up.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Based on the reports coming from TMZ, these two are still on very good terms and that the breakup took place a week ago. It is unknown why these two decided to call it quits, although moving to Washington certainly doesn't help matters. Either way, it's good to see that the two are still good friends. In fact, both parties have yet to delete their Instagram photos together, which is a sign that there was nothing super dramatic going on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by âWinnie Harlowâ (@winnieharlow)

This is certainly sad news for both of them, although it's good to see them remain friends. All too often, these high-profile breakups become huge to-dos on social media, although in this instance, the two remained lowkey which is certainly admirable.

