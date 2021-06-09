As the saying usually goes, "the third time's the charm," but Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma struck gold on his second attempt at sliding in supermodel Winnie Harlow’s DMs.

Harlow apparently never saw Kuzma’s first message back in 2019, which she says was due to an Instagram "glitch." Nonetheless, the basketball star was caught up in dating rumors with Kendall Jenner around this same time, after the two were seen hanging out on the Fourth of July, thus perhaps preventing a further narrative for Harlow and Kuzma in the first place. Still, both Kuzma and Jenner eventually put the rumor to rest, declaring that they were just friends.

On an Ellen appearance on Tuesday, Harlow explained in reminiscing on her relationship, "I got a DM a year prior from my boyfriend, and I’ve never seen it. I don’t know what the glitch in the system with Instagram is, but that never came up for me."

Kuzma wasn’t ready to give up on Harlow after that though, sending another DM, and later, posting a picture of her at the beginning of 2020. His shot went in the net that time, and the two began to bond throughout the early days of quarantine. Harlow told Ellen the two were “on FaceTime for 24 hours, every single day for a month.”

As the end of the month drew near, Kuzma asked Harlow to take things to the next level. He asked her to come to visit him in his home city on the West Coast and the two have been inseparable ever since. Harlow made the move to L.A. to be with her boo and made the change permanent, after the recent purchase of her first home.

