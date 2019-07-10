Kyle Kuzma was one of the few bright spots on the Los Angeles Lakers last season and he was rewarded by not being traded during the offseason. Kuzma dodged and weaved through all of the trade rumors and now, he's avoiding some dating rumors as well. Earlier in the week, we reported on how the star was spotted chilling on a yacht with Kendall Jenner, who most recently dated Philadelphia 76ers star, Ben Simmons. The two didn't seem to be too close, although their presence on the boat was able to spark quite a bit of speculation as to whether or not they're now an item.

According to a report from TMZ, sources say the two are just friends and that the party involved close to 20 people in total. The photo everyone is focused on seems to be a simple close up shot but if you were to look at the wide angle photos, it's clear that there are multiple people on the boat. With this in mind, it's easy to see how many could have misconstrued their friendship for a full-blown relationship.

Kuzma was recently linked to Instagram model Katya Elise Henry, although as of right now, it doesn't appear as though they are still together. Regardless, it's clear the Kuzma is enjoying the L.A. life.