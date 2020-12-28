Former America's Next Top Model contestant, international model, and rumored mean girl, Winnie Harlow took to the 'gram to share a photo and walk-through video of her new unfurnished home. The Canadian-Jamaican model expressed her deep gratitude for finally buying her first house, as she explains that throughout her 26-years of life she has only ever lived in apartments.

"Hopefully in 2021, we get to see our loved ones again so I can have mine over to the new Cali crib. Thank you, God, for the blessings," Harlow captioned her celebratory post.

Although Harlow has been considered a feisty one amongst women, she is quite the loving partner to her boyfriend. Harlow went public with Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma in May after sharing a heartfelt birthday message dedicated to the baller,weeks after sharing a photo in a Lakers sweater, captioned "#KuzControl."

Harlow was one of the few long-time girlfriends and loved ones that were granted access in the NBA bubble to support her boo, and in true socialite spirit, she even went so far as to share a video of her nasal swab coronavirus test, just in case anyone wanted to call her out for getting Kuzma sick and attempting to blow the Lakers' championship hopes.

Shout out to Winnie Harlow on her new home!