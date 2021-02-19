Winnie Harlow and Lakers player Kyle Kuzma are certainly a power couple. The two have been public with their relationship for quite some time after they were first spotted holding hands in May 2020.

Early Friday morning, the 26-year-old model shared a video of her and Kuzma to her Instagram, where she has amassed more than 8 million followers. The video was captioned, “New hair who dis?! We went from brown back to black what do you think @kuz.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by âJamaican Canadianâ (@winnieharlow)

The model recently changed her hair color from a chestnut brown back to black, which matches the color of her boyfriend Kuzma’s hair. In the video, Winnie films her and Kuzma in the bathroom mirror, where he’s checking out his hair. “We’re twins again!” she says, “No more brown hair.”

“You wanna be me so bad,” Kuzma jokingly says, before leaning over to offer Winnie a series of sweet kisses. Awww.

The two celebs both shared sweet tributes of each other for Valentine’s Day, Kuzma posting a series of pictures of Winnie to Instagram alongside the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day Lil baebe! You are a beautiful soul that I love getting to know more and more of everyday. (didn’t know that was possible lol) I’m a pain in the butt, but you always put up with my shenanigans (like random farts) thank you for opening up and being you around me and loving me lots.”

Winnie shared a similar kind of post, thanking Kuzma for “being a shoulder to cry on and a hand to hold.” How sweet.