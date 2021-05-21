Kyle Kuzma has been a key asset for the Los Angeles Lakers over the last few years and in 2020, he helped the team win an NBA championship. During this epic run, Kuzma got to stay in the Orlando bubble with his girlfriend Winnie Harlow, who had been supporting him from afar for weeks before going to the bubble. Since that time, Harlow and Kuzma have remained a strong couple and they have never been shy to profess their love for one another on social media.

In fact, Kuzma and Harlow spent some time in the sun recently, just before Kuzma's trip to Phoenix for the NBA playoffs. In the picture below, the two look quite happy together and it's clear that Kuzma's support system will stay strong throughout the upcoming Lakers playoff run.

As it stands, Kuzma and the Lakers are seventh in the Western Conference and will have to face the Suns in the first round. This will not be an easy matchup for the team although considering LeBron James and Anthony Davis are back, there is no denying the Lakers have a shot at going all the way to the Finals.

Regardless, if Kuzma plays his role the right way, there is no reason why this team can't make another run.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images