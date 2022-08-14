Last week, rapper Kodak Black expressed his frustrations with NBA Youngboy's fan base. After Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, went on Instagram live and called all recent rap albums "mid," YB's fans did what they usually do-- troll. They instantly took to the Florida native's comments and wrote things like "YB better."

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

This prompted Kodak to hop on Twitter and write, "Bra I Like YoungBoy Music ITS JUST THIS N*GGA FANS HOMIE ! OR WHOEVER TF BEHIND ALL THIS #YBBETTER SH*T. THAT SH*T BE IRRITATING [straight face emoji] AND CANT NOBODY ELSE SAY THEY DONT FEEL ME , A N*GGA TOO REAL I AINT HATING ON NO F*CKIN BODY I JUST SAY WHAT EVERYBODY ELSE SCARED TO SAY."

Youngboy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, caught Kodak's remarks and decided to leave him a message in an IG post. After he talked about his latest project, The Last Slimeto, he concluded his message by adding, "P.S. you don't like my fans I don't like you "p*ssy." Following this, things went haywire.

Kodak went on a Twitter rant last night, making posts that seemed to align with his disagreement with the Louisiana native. "B*tch A** N*gga KNOW FIRSTHAND I STAND UP TO DAT SMOKE! I Could Never B P*ssy BIG MONKEY NUTS #YOUKNOW FR FR!," is what the 25-year-old wrote online.

He also added, "N*GGAS GET ON THIS NET & PLAY STUPID," before saying that respect is earned. Following his constant tweeting, Kodak's profile was disabled. As of now, Youngboy has yet to respond to his posts.