Kodak Black and NBA YoungBoy have had a contentious relationship at times. While Kodak clearly has a lot of respect for YoungBoy, he doesn't have the same respect for the young artist's fanbase. For example, Kodak took to Twitter recently where he offered some praise for YoungBoy and his music. In that same breath, Kodak went on a bit of a rant about YoungBoy's fans, and how they are extremely annoying.

“Bra I Like YoungBoy Music,” Kodak wrote, according to HipHopDX. “ITS JUST THIS N-GGA FANS HOMIE ! OR WHOEVER TF BEHIND ALL THIS #YBBETTER SHIT. THAT SHIT BE IRRITATING AND CANT NOBODY ELSE SAY THEY DONT FEEL ME , A N-GGA TOO REAL I AINT HATING ON NO FUCKIN BODY I JUST SAY WHAT EVERYBODY ELSE SCARED TO SAY. [...] N-gga Can’t Even Post A Cheeseburger Without They Ass Under A Post Talm Bout ‘YB Post His Burger Better.’ I Love It That’s Kool But The Shit B Irritating Af Homie , Y’all Stay On Dat N-gga Page Wit Dat Shit.”

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for TIDAL

In the midst of this, YoungBoy came out with his latest album called The Last Slimeto. This is reportedly going to be YB's final project, and while taking to Instagram, he spoke about the potential of never making music again. At the same time, he offered some harsh words about disrespecting his fans that were clearly directed at Kodak.

“To be honest I really don’t care about this being my last album,” YoungBoy said. “I finally can say I completed something. I ain’t finish school. I never finish nothing but my smoke… but nah gangster I then shedded tears from the way y’all been doing me but it’s all for the better. tell li Dave and my grandma I completed something and I’m doing fine. Ps. you don’t like my fans I don’t like you ‘pussy’ #TLS.”





YoungBoy is sending a very obvious message here. The YB fanbase is ultimately what made him so successful, and it is easy to see why he is so protective of that.

