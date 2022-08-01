With Youngboy Never Broke Again's new project, The Last Slimeto due out this Friday, YB seemingly confirmed that he just inked a multi-million dollar deal. Youngboy's label shared a message revealing that he signed a $60M deal with Atlantic Records ahead of his upcoming album, which he deemed a "classic" with a surprising feature on it.





"August 5th this Friday pre-order now 'the new lil top with surprise feat/don't wanna miss this classic with @atlanticrecords @artistpg now we came in the game @mikecaren I appreciate you for that phone call @itsep I am on now 60 million dollar n***a you lil puppies August 5th 'The Last slimeto' pre-order now," he wrote.

In response, Kodak Black explained that he similarly wanted to get out of his current deal in order to secure a similar bag as NBA Youngboy. "I definitely can't let him be out his deal and moving on and getting to that real, real bag and I just be sitting back and still in my fucking deal. No! I'm done too," he said. "I see jit come out with a $60M shit. I need my $60M."





Some believed that Kodak Black was sounding like a hater when he shared the message, so he hopped back on Instagram Live to discuss his comments. He explained that a lot of people have counted him out over the years. Despite the setbacks, he said that he's always prospered in the face of adversity. Ultimately, he said he just wants to get his recognition and the money he feels he deserves.

