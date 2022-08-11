The Last Slimeto has arrived. NBA YoungBoy's massive 30-track project is making waves, and includes features from Kehlani, Rod Wave, and Quavo. YoungBoy's mixtape, Colors, was a big streaming hit earlier this year, debuting at #3 on the charts. Now, the numbers are in for the Baton Rouge rapper's newest effort, and they're looking pretty good.

According to Hits Daily Double, The Last Slimeto is projected to open at #2 on the Billboard charts. It's very close to #1, which will most likely be occupied by Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, which has proven to be a mainstay at the top of the charts for a while now. Bad Bunny seems on track to hold the #1 spot due to the album's CD release, says HDD. Beyoncé's Renaissance has dropped from #1 last week to third place.





NBA YoungBoy's album is expected to move about 102,800 units its first week. Eminem's Curtain Call 2 is set to open at #5 on the charts, with about 67,000 units moved. Calvin Harris' new project, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, looks to be debuting at #15, just under Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache. Future's album I Never Liked You is still lingering in the top ten, projected to sit at #7 this week. Drake's also staying in the top ten with Honestly, Nevermind at #9.

It's been an eventful week for NBA YoungBoy beyond the release of his new project. A few days ago, the rapper allegedly used fake urine for a drug test. After being caught, he admitted that he had been vaping. Perhaps the strong numbers for The Last Slimeto will lift his spirits after all of his legal woes.

