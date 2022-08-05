NBA Youngboy Shares "The Last Slimeto" Ft. Kehlani, Rod Wave, Quavo

After beating the federal case that could have seen him locked up for quite some time, NBA Youngboy is returning with full force. To be fair, regardless of his legal issues, Youngboy still continued to release music, however, The Last Slimeto arrives during a time when the rapper doesn't have added legal pressure hovering over him.

There have been rumors and speculative reports about Youngboy's plans for the future, but for the time being, he seems more than invested in advancing his career and those of his Never Broke Again crew. Fans have once again tapped into the ongoing of YoungBoy's personal and professional life now that his Instagram account has been reinstated, and this latest 30-track effort proves that things will only heighten from here on out.

The Last Slimeto features Quavo, Kehlani, and Rod Wave. Stream and album and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. I Know

2. Hold Your Own

3. Umm Hmm

4. Top Sound

5. My Time

6. Free Dem 5’s

7. My Go To feat. Kehlani

8. Lost Soul Survivor

9. F**k Da Industry

10. Kamikaze

11. Swerving

12. Stay the Same

13. Home Ain’t Home feat. Rod Wave

14. 7 Days

15. Digital

16. Vette Motors

17. Slow Down

18. Don’t Rate Me feat. Quavo

19. Proof

20. 4KT Baby

21. The North Bleeding

22. Loner Life

23. Acclaimed Emotions

24. Wagwan

25. Ghost

26. Nightfall

27. Holy

28. I Got the Bag

29. Mr. Grim Reaper

30. I Hate YoungBoy