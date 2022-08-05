NBA Youngboy Shares "The Last Slimeto" Ft. Kehlani, Rod Wave, Quavo

After beating the federal case that could have seen him locked up for quite some time, NBA Youngboy is returning with full force. To be fair, regardless of his legal issues, Youngboy still continued to release music, however, The Last Slimeto arrives during a time when the rapper doesn't have added legal pressure hovering over him.
There have been rumors and speculative reports about Youngboy's plans for the future, but for the time being, he seems more than invested in advancing his career and those of his Never Broke Again crew. Fans have once again tapped into the ongoing of YoungBoy's personal and professional life now that his Instagram account has been reinstated, and this latest 30-track effort proves that things will only heighten from here on out.
The Last Slimeto features Quavo, Kehlani, and Rod Wave. Stream and album and let us know what you think.
Tracklist
1. I Know
2. Hold Your Own
3. Umm Hmm
4. Top Sound
5. My Time
6. Free Dem 5’s
7. My Go To feat. Kehlani
8. Lost Soul Survivor
9. F**k Da Industry
10. Kamikaze
11. Swerving
12. Stay the Same
13. Home Ain’t Home feat. Rod Wave
14. 7 Days
15. Digital
16. Vette Motors
17. Slow Down
18. Don’t Rate Me feat. Quavo
19. Proof
20. 4KT Baby
21. The North Bleeding
22. Loner Life
23. Acclaimed Emotions
24. Wagwan
25. Ghost
26. Nightfall
27. Holy
28. I Got the Bag
29. Mr. Grim Reaper
30. I Hate YoungBoy