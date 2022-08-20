mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kodak Black Delivers Surprise 4-Track "Closure" EP Exclusively On YouTube

Hayley Hynes
August 20, 2022 09:43
766 Views
11
0
CoverCover

Closure
Kodak Black

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (4)
Rate
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Yak shared his "Back For Everything" album earlier this year, and now he's back with some emotionally driven songs for his fans.


After dropping off his Back For Everything LP to much success in the earlier half of 2021, Kodak Black has returned with a surprise EP for his fans, available exclusively on YouTube.

The 4-track pack, called Closure, consists of emotionally driven songs and finds the Florida rapper doing what he does best – pleasantly surprising listeners with his clever lyrical wit over stellar production.

"I'm Off That," "They Fear Me," "X & O's," and "Some Time Away" are the new titles that Yak has crafted. Thus far, the second name on the list has emerged as a fan favourite, with the opening track following shortly behind.

At this time, it remains unclear if the 25-year-old will be adding his songs to DSPs like Apple Music and Spotify but regardless, many fans are just happy to hear new music from the "Love & War" artist, especially after his most recent run-in with the law.

In other news, Kodak Black continued to make hip-hop headlines earlier this year with his legendary appearance on Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppersrevisit that project here, and stream the Closure EP on YouTube below.

Closure EP Tracklist:

1. I'm Off That

2. They Fear Me

3. X & O's

4. Some Time Away

[Via]

Kodak Black new music new ep new project closure surprise release
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Kodak Black Delivers Surprise 4-Track "Closure" EP Exclusively On YouTube
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject