Kodak Black Shares "Back For Everything" Project Ft. Lil Durk

No matter what time of year it is, Kodak Black makes sure it's always his season. The rapper seems to keep himself at the forefront of conversations with his social media posts and pop culture commentary, and amid it all, he usually surfaces with a project. This time, Kodak drops off his 19-track effort Back For Everything, and the album only hosts one feature from Lil Durk.

The Florida rapper recently caused controversy after speaking about collaborating with women in the industry, telling The Breakfast Club that he expects to have sex with them. This revelation didn't catch Kodak's diehard fans by surprise, but it has prompted conversations about how this mindset isn't as uncommon in the music industry as one thinks.

As those discussions continue, stream Kodak Black's Back For Everything and let us know where you think this project stands against the rest of his catalog.

Tracklist

1. Let Me Know

2. Back For Everything

3. Grinding All Season

4. Smackers

5. On Everything

6. Purple Stamp

7. Midas Touch

8. Sink My Ship

9. Usain Boo

10. Vulnerable (Free Cool)

11. Elite Division

12. Omega

13. Hitting Houses

14. Love Isn't Enough

15. Take You Back (feat. Lil Durk)

16. He Love The Streets

17. Super Gremlin

18. I Wish

19. Love & War