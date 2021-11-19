Over the past several months, fans have noticed several heated exchanges and shady posts on social media between longtime friends and former Sniper Gang collaborators Kodak Black and Jackboy. There's no telling when or if the two Florida artists will be able to patch things up between them, but for now, it appears that their disagreements have transitioned to the courtroom.

In Instagram story screenshots captured by The Shade Room, Kodak Black claims that he wants to squash his beef with Jackboy and do a collaborative EP together, but then he shares a censored screenshot of court documents that name the "Don't Force My Hand" rapper as the plaintiff in a lawsuit against Sniper Gang, LLC.

"I WANNA DO AN EP WIT MY LIL BRA & GET SOME MO MONEY OUT THESE FOLKS," Kodak Black said in his Instagram rant. "YOU CAN STILL BE WHO YOU THINK YOU IS NOBODY TRYNA BELITTLE YOU I UNDERSTAND THE MONEY GOT TO YOUR HEAD AND YOU FEEL LIKE YOU OUTGREW YO POSITION OF BEING MY HOMIE NOW BUT WE CAN STILL GET MONEY WITHOUT YOU BEING ROUND ME EVERYDAY! THIS IS WHAT MADE YOU, WHY TURN YOUR BACK FROM IT ???? IT AIN'T LIKE THIS CONCEPT WASN'T WORKING."



Image provided to HNHH by the artist & label - photo by Lestyn Park

Alongside the screenshot of the court complaint, Kodak continued, saying, "MY NIGGA PUT DA COURTS IN OUR BUSINESS BUT TRYNA FLIP SCRIPT ON ME LIKE I'M TRIPPING .... IT AIN'T TOO LATE I'LL FORGIVE YOU FOR EVERYTHING JUST KILL ALL THIS SUCKA SHIT & LET'S GET THIS MONEY ! KUZ THIS AIN'T THE LOOK .. I MISS YO ASS BOY."

After seeing The Shade Room post Kodak Black's Instagram story, Jackboy hopped in the comments saying, "This so [blue baseball cap emoji] dude going crazy 4real I thought he said I owe him not he owe me."

It appears the 1804 Records artist had more to say about the situation because he then took to his Instagram story to fully respond to Kodak and encourage his former labelmate to show the full, uncensored version of the court document. "Nigga You [blue baseball cap emoji] Dats Why I'm Not Tryna Hang Show Da Whole Paper You suing Me & I'm On Da Defense..." Jackboy says. "chill out with the fake posting shit. I'm not tryna show da real you & how we gone do a ep and you tryna block my motion ... it's not about the money, it's the principle. Loyalty Out Value Everything."

See Kodak Black and Jackboy's full exchange below.



