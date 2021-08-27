Jackboy Unleashes The Sequel To His Self-Titled Album, "Jackboy 2"

Last year, over the span of nine months, Jackboy went on a full-on musical rampage. The Haitian native released three full-length projects — including Jackboy, Living In History, and Love Me While I'm Here — and proved that he's one of the most promising Florida rappers on the rise.

Now, after eight months, Jackboy has finally returned with a new album, and in an intriguing move, the Kodak Black-affiliated artist has decided to revisit the self-titled album that started his impressive run last year. Led by the previously heard singles "Protecting My Energy," "Ten Toes Down," and "You Can Go (Na Na Na)," Jackboy's latest project, Jackboy 2, has officially arrived.

Clocking in at just under 40 minutes, Jackboy 2 comes laced with 15 tracks, and in contrast to his previous project last December, Jackboy's latest effort only comes with two features — Money Man and Fireboy Dml. Jackboy 2 continues Jackboy's streak of quality projects, and it's an impressive testament to the rising artist's growth over the past year alone.

Scroll down to listen to Jackboy's latest album, Jackboy 2. How are you feeling about the Haitian artist's first project of 2021?

Tracklist:

1. Don't Look Like Props

2. What's Mine Is Yours (feat. Money Man)

3. When Life Gets Rough

4. Where I'm From

5. Don't Mistake Me For a Rapper

6. Ten Toes Down

7. Money Don't Make You Real

8. Never Sell My Soul

9. Hurt (feat. Fireboy Dml)

10. You Can Go (Na Na Na)

11. Never Forget

12. No Deals

13. Protecting My Energy

14. Please LAWD

15. Changing