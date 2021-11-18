Jackboy Drops Off New Single "Don't Force My Hand"

During Jackboy's appearance on HNHH's On The Come Up series, the Florida rapper revealed that he already had a follow up project to August's Jackboy 2 finished and ready to go. He debated on revealing the name of the project, but eventually gave us some insight about his next release.

"Imma have a new project I want to drop in 2022, but I don’t know if I should throw the name out there...But Imma drop a new project in 2021. I want to call it It’s Okay To Not Be Okay ... That one’s already kind of done," he told HNHH.

While there hasn't been much of an update on the status of It's Okay To Not Be Okay, Jackboy gave a couple of feature verses to Pressa and Money Man, and lent his talents to AxL for his debut single "Motorbike," but there hasn't been much solo music since August.

That is, until today.

Coming back with a new single, "Don't Force My Hand," Jackboy gets serious and begs those around him not to force his hand, and make him do something he doesn't want to do. It's unclear whether the single is a part of the It's Okay To Not Be Okay rollout, but new Jackboy is better than no Jackboy.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm taking trips to Dubai just to shop, baby I'm different

Got so much Dior in my closet, they say that I'm trippin'

Got so much blue hundreds on me, the b*tch think that I'm Crippin'

I had to stop hanging with them n****s, we ain't have the same vision

Check out JackBoy's "Don't Force My Hand" below and let us know what you think in the comments.