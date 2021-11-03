Pressa Shares "Gardner Express" Deluxe Edition Featuring Coi Leray, Swae Lee, Rowdy Rebel, & More

Pressa has already established himself as a legend in the streets of Toronto, but he's just getting started in the USA. The 25-year-old rapper has been teasing the deluxe edition of his project Gardner Express for much of the year, touching on what fans could expect during his Rise & Grind interview a few weeks ago. On Wednesday, he finally came through with the deluxe, adding five songs to the tracklist, including new features from Swae Lee and Rowdy Rebel.

The reloaded version of the project kicks off with "Attachments" featuring Coi Leray, Pressa's girlfriend, before leading into two of the newer records "Chocolate Audemars" and "Cool, Calm & Collected" with Swae Lee. On the former, Press speaks about his move to California and how things are far different for him than they were in Canada. After the hit record "Second Hand Smoke," we're led into "Beenie," "Dead Body" with Rowdy Rebel, and "50 Wass Bars."

If you've been waiting for new music from Pressa, check out the deluxe edition of Gardner Express below.

Tracklist:

1. Attachments (feat. Coi Leray)

2. Chocolate Audemars

3. Cool, Calm & Collected (feat. Swae Lee)

4. Second Hand Smoke

5. Beenie

6. Dead Body (feat. Rowdy Rebel)

7. 50 Wass Bars

8. Blackberry Zap

9. O.T.M. (Out the Mud)

10. Ouija Board (feat. D-Block Europe)

11. Head Tap (with Sleepy Hallow & Sheff G)

12. Dracula (feat. Flipp Dinero)

13. 96 Freestyle

14. Attachments (with Taliban Glizzy)