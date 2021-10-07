mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jackboy Joins Drill Producer AxL On "Motorbike"

Aron A.
October 06, 2021 20:11
AxL enlists Jackboy for his debut single, "Motorbike."


The sounds of drill have proliferated from its origins in Chicago to pockets of Europe. It was the UK that, outside of the U.S., helped popularize the sound and it was largely due to the efforts of AxL. His work alongside artists like Pop Smoke and Fivio Foreign ushered in a new era of drill for Brooklyn.

AxL is now making a splash as the lead artist with the release of his debut single. The producer linked up with JackBoy for their new record, "Motorbike." AxL brings it down a notch on this record to fit Jackboy's more romantic side while the signature drums are still felt heavily.

The release of "Motorbike" is a sign of big things to come for AxL. Check his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Still posted up in the trap
Made so much money, almost forgot how to rap
Still posted up with a strap
N***a come around playin' then his ass gettin' wacked

