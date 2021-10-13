Florida rapper JackBoy helped us kick off the new season of On The Come Up on Wednesday, where he spoke about his departure from Sniper Gang, his tensions with Kodak Black, upcoming new music, and more. The Haitian-born rapper also touched on his issues with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, which intensified last year.

In April 2020, JackBoy and Kodak Black showed off toilet paper that they had "NBA," the abbreviation for YoungBoy Never Broke Again's crew, on the rolls. The obviously disrespectful move came after Kodak and YoungBoy had some issues after the former tried to sign the Baton Rouge artist.

Speaking with Joshua Robinson of HNHH, JackBoy explained the situation with YoungBoy, claiming that he was far less involved than he let off.

"That wasn’t nothing. I ain’t even think of that," he said. "I was just riding for the gang, you know how you’re supposed to do. Say you’re my homeboy, and you’re going through it with somebody. I don’t know what the problem is about, and I’m not trying to see what the problem is about. I’m just ready to real-deal ride with you. That’s why I want my homeboys, if they get in a situation, to make sure it’s something real-deal important, because I real-deal be passionate about certain situations. But it ain’t nothing. It’s good. I ain’t gon' lie. When I feel like somebody’s disrespecting me, I know how to make people mad. I will make somebody mad, then I'mma stand on it. You know you do the little petty stuff to get somebody [tight], and it’s to really provoke you to come at me? It’s like bait. But that wasn’t about nothing. It was just me, riding for the gang."

When asked whether JackBoy and Sniper Gang actually sold the toilet paper, the rapper admits that he's not too sure, saying, "I don’t even know what they did with it. I was just riding for gang."

Check out JackBoy's full interview for On The Come Up here, and revisit the toilet paper situation below.