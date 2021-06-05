There are quite a few solid ballplayers in the rap game but chances of them going to the league are as likely as Damian Lillard winning a Grammy for Best Rap Album. That's not to say Dame isn't deserving of it but he would have to compete with artists who are in the studio as much as he's in the gym. However, it's not entirely impossible, especially since J. Colefulfilled his hoop dreams during his brief stint in the Basketball Africa League.



Apparently, Kodak Black is keen on becoming a basketball star in his own right. The Florida rapper took to Instagram in a since-deleted post where he showcased his skills on the court with a message to a few of the rappers in the game who've proven themselves in the game of basketball.

"Any rapper wanna bet sumn, catch a park!!!" He wrote on Instagram along with a video of himself shooting an airball. The rapper said that he and Lil Baby have already confirmed that they will play each other for $100K, which, in all fairness, seems like a perfect match-up of skill. However, Baby isn't the only rapper Kodak is trying to play. He called out Lil Durk, J. Cole, Drake, Chris Brown, and even 42 Dugg.

"I'm tryna see @realcoleworld @lildurk & my n***a @chrisbrownofficial & @champagnepapi," he added before calling out one of Detroit's brightest new stars. "@42_duggg Ima just dunk on you."

Judging by his recent Instagram posts, Kodak is sharpening his skills on both the basketball and tennis court. Peep his post below.