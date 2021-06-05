With world views constantly changing when it comes to opinions towards previously taboo subjects, it makes sense that feelings towards the practice of polygamy have been a little more accepted.

Florida-bred rapper Kodak Black is the latest to make an argument for multiple wifeys in the crib, literally requesting it in a recent tweet-and-delete situation on Twitter.



Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images

"I Jus Want Both My Girlfriends In 1 House On One Accord & They Can Get Whatever From Me [sic]," Kodak tweeted, pretty much confirming that he is for sure down with getting himself some sister wives. Of course, that statement did leave a few people wondering if that meant his current girlfriend, 19-year-old up-and-coming rapper Mellow Rackz, was also down with the get down as well.

As always, The Shade Room garnered the most hilarious comments when they reposted the story. One user wrote in support, "I mean when you have money i guess you can live like that lol." He got a few responses from public figures as well, including cheers of support from Hitmaka (fka Young Berg) and comedic actor D.C. Young Fly all the way to crying emojis reactions like the one posted by the official Divorce Court account.

The Shade Room's post also included a video clip of Kodak and "wifey numero uno" looking boo'd up in admittedly the most uncomfortable way possible. From her small bucket hat and even smaller tight corset to Kodak's slightly creepy staring, it doesn't surprise us in the least bit that people left comments like "She don't even look like she want to be there" and "I want her to blink twice if she wants out" amongst many others.

Take a look below at his archived tweet and a clip with GF Mellow Rackz, and let us know if you agree with his two girlfriends clause: