Jackboy is asking Donald Trump to send him back the real Kodak Black because the rapper thinks that Yak's clone was released instead of him earlier this year. This week, the feud between Kodak and his artist Jackboy reached a new height after Jack claimed that Kodak wasn't the biggest Haitian rapper because he was born in Florida, whereas he personally deserves that title because he's a Haitian native. However, Kodak took that as an insult and fired off multiple disses against his Sniper Gang affiliate.

Shortly after they went back-and-forth on social media, Kodak dropped a mixtape to seemingly try and overshadow Jackboy's new album release, and now, Yak is accusing Jack of starting their beef with Youngboy Never Broke Again.



For months, Kodak Black and NBA Youngboy have been at odds, but according to Kodak, the superstar rapper was prepared to sign to Sniper Gang before Jackboy kicked off some tensions with him. Accusing Kodak of hacking into his Instagram and posting insults against YB, Kodak went off on a rant on Instagram Live, which prompted Jack to respond.

"Dude sneak-dissin', dude crazy," said Jackboy. "Man, Donald Trump, send me back my n***a, man, I don't know who the fuck y'all sent out here. Dude cappin', dude doing all type of shit. He's talking about, I had his password and I started a beef... What type of lame-ass shit is that, fool? Why would I start beefin' with another camp for no-- what type of lame-ass shit is that? I know everybody around you is like, 'Damn bruh, you just lying, you just making shit up as you go.' Chill, live life, you havin' so much millions, go and hang out! N***a be on my dick, like, goddamn! Why the fuck would I go beef with them, for what? Why, why? What's my purpose? I never had your password, don't ever cap. Send me your number! That's it, now you cappin' about I had your password. When? When!?"

Watch all of the videos they exchanged below.

