Jackboy and Youngboy Never Broke Again shared a release date last week for their new albums and, considering the latter's beef with Kodak Black, Jackboy's best friend, some drama was bound to pop off.

This weekend, people argued over whose project was better on social media and, surprisingly enough, it appears as though the fans preferred newcomer Jackboy's self-titled collection. Fan reception wasn't enough for the Sniper Gang crew though. Jackboy and Kodak Black needed to hammer their point home so the Floridian boys decided to prepare a "Corona Kit" for their base and, in it, there's a pretty clear insult toward NBA Youngboy.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

As you're surely aware, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in many stores running short on toilet paper so, if you're unable to find some at your local stop-and-shop, Jackboy has you covered.

Sniper Gang is showing off their new toilet paper rolls, which are branded with NBA Youngboy on them.

"We made toilet for y'all," said Jackboy on Instagram Live, showing it off on camera. "SG toilet paper. SG so real we made toilet paper for y'all. Wipe your ass with this shit."

Each ply seemingly has "NBA" branding on it, which surely has nothing to do with the National Basketball Association.

Do you think NBA Youngboy will end up responding?