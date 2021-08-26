Oh boy, where did things go wrong between Kodak Black and Jackboy? The two rappers were formerly very close, and Kodak even signed Jackboy to his Sniper Gang label. However, in recent months, their relationship has soured, appearing to fall out over money issues. According to Yak, Jackboy owes him some money, but Jackboy has refused to diss him, saying, "Nah, that's my brother at the end of the day."

While their feud seemed to die down for a few weeks, it picked back up this week after Jackboy claimed to be the biggest Haitian rapper, a title that Kodak thinks he deserves.

Serving Jackboy with two since-deleted posts on Instagram, the rapper responded to Jack saying that Kodak isn't the biggest Haitian rapper because he wasn't born in Haiti, he was born in Broward County, Florida. Jack suggested instead that he's the biggest Haitian rapper because he was actually born there.

"I been gettin money everything was Skr8 till Lil buddy touched some paper... n***a ain't gotta be born in Haiti my momma & daddy from there & I speak my shit fluent," said Kodak about Haitian Creole. "Lame ass Haitian talk like a dam white boy," he said about Jackboy. "Jit stay on some hoe shit, I'll respond bra have all da clout you want."



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Clearly, things are still messy between Kodak and Jackboy. With Jackboy releasing a new album tonight, it will be interesting to see if he has anything to say about his current situation with his former friend.

Check out Kodak's response below.