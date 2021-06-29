Jackboy held it down for Sniper Gang while Kodak Black was locked up, but it looks like they've fallen out of favor with one another, seemingly sneak dissing each other online this week.

Fans are under the impression that Kodak Black and Jackboy have fallen out after they both made cryptic posts referring to some shady business that went down. Speaking on his signed artist, Kodak wrote that he "Made A 'M' Off Lil Jack" and that it "Took Long Enough But Dat Businezz Must Be Stood On." He also tweeted that he's not signing any more rappers to his label, saying, "These N***as Ungrateful."

Jackboy apparently used the Kevin Gates song "Vouch" to respond to his Sniper Gang boss, which fits this situation a little too well. "Put the folks in my business, gotta set court appointments, gotta suit up with lawyers, damn, this how we rockin'," posted Jackboy, using Gates' lyrics to speak on his own situation. "They copyrighted my name and wanted one million dollars. The label laughed in my face, I had to pay out my pocket."

It's unclear what exactly went down between Jackboy and Kodak Black to cause this rift. Some fans believe this may just be a fake feud to stir up some controversy, while others think this could be the real deal. Check out some of the posts below and let us know what you think.