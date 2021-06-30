If Rap fans are looking for the next beef, Jackboy does not want to provide. Earlier today (June 29), there were hints that Kodak Black and his protegé had some sort of disagreement and Kodak went as far as to say that he would no longer be taking on new artists to his label. "These n*ggas ungrateful," he tweeted mysteriously. Some believed that Jackboy bit back with lyrics pulled from Kevin Gates's "Vouch," but he claimed on Livestream that he won't be addressing private matters with the public.

"I ain't answering sh*t," he told his viewers. "I ain't got sh*t bad to say about people. You ain't gon' get that from me... You ain't gon' have no video of me on YouTube."

"Nah, that's my brother at the end of the day," Jackboy continued. "Hey, see your number, unblock me off Instagram, see your number, and I can holla at you. All that other sh*t... Everybody know like, as far as Day Ones, Jackboy a real ass n*gga. So, I'm not gonna go in detail or explain sh*t to nobody. I don't care. I do not care about Instagram that much."

"I never wanted to be a rapper in my life. I started rapping probably like, three years ago, four years ago" he continued. "This sh*t don't mean that much to me. I made millions off this sh*t. I already won. I bought my mom a house. I won. I bought my mom a car, paid off, I won. All my cars, I got three cars, paid off. I won. Like, I'm not finna come on here and talk bad about my brother."

He added that he will only take his grievances to Kodak in a one-on-one conversation, not in a back and forth for public discourse. Check out Jackboy explaining himself below.