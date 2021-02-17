Everybody's been chiming in on the Tekashi 6ix9ine vs. Meek Mill feud. Though it was initially online, 6ix9ine's fleet of security aided him in antagonizing the Philadelphia rapper after he left the club. It was a heated exchange, but a relatively harmless one, considering Tekashi's own security held him back while he filmed Meek Mill a few feet away. Meanwhile, Meek Mill was evidently shocked that Tekashi popped out of nowhere.

Though Meek explained that he didn't have any intention of going back to jail after 10+ years of probation, people like Wack 100 insisted that the rapper should've done something to 6ix9ine. A back-and-forth ensued but Jackboy agrees with Wack, in a sense. He didn't necessarily fault Meek Mill for restraining himself. However, he said that would not be him in that situation.

"I can't beef with dude because if dude would've did some shit like that to me... aww man. We automatically catching a charge," he said. Jackboy explained that he would not take kindly to someone of 6ix9ine's stature telling him to suck a dick. "You can't play with n***as certain way. You can't be like, to another grown man, be like, 'suck my dick,' shit like that. Boy, I'mma crash, boy. We both going to jail. I'ma go ahead and lay down these lil' three, four months. It was no guns involved. It was no none of that. Most I'mma catch is a year. I'mma go ahead and go do that one time for the one time."

Clearly, 6ix9ine is meticulously picking his opponents these days, even with the amount of security that follows him. Can't say that we blame him but for Jackboy and 6ix9ine'e sake, maybe it's best they don't cross paths.