It was just over two years ago when Kodak Black was taken into custody at Rolling Loud. The rapper was arrested on his way to the event and was tacked with federal weapons charges, and he was fighting his case all the way up until this year when he was able to acquire a pardon from former President Donald Trump. Kodak has been on his best behavior since being released from prison, but his protegé, Jackboy, has recently found himself on the wrong side of the law.

We previously reported earlier this year that JackBoy was pulled over in Georgia for a traffic violation but after the officer claimed they smelled marijuana, they conducted a full search on the vehicle. It was then that they allegedly located two firearms, so Jackboy was arrested.

The Florida rapper's legal troubles may be interfering with his upcoming Rolling Loud appearance in Miami. Jackboy is scheduled to appear on July 25, but according to him, he's in fear of getting cut by the powers that be.

"I might not perform @ Rolling Loud this year I got rappers calling them saying I'm gonna start a problem [face palm emoji]," he penned on his Instagram Story. Jackboy didn't detail what "problems" or concerns his fellow rappers have allegedly called in, but as of today, he's still scheduled to take to the Miami stage.

