Kodak Black called out Jackboy on Instagram, Tuesday morning, to claim that the fellow Florida rapper still owes him money. In the since-deleted post, Black says he is frustrated enough that he's considering filing a lawsuit.

“I Still Ain’t Get My Money From This Ungrateful Lil Bitch Yet,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “& What’s Krazy A N***a Ain’t Even TRYING 2 Make These People Send Dat , No Kinda Effort To , But If I File This Lawsuit Or Sumn Ima B Green.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Back in June, Black and Jackboy's falling out became public after the two rappers traded blows on social media. In the time since, Black has continued to troll Jackboy online by throwing $100,000 into the ocean and more.

Jackboy appeared unfazed, at the time, saying on social media that he's just happy to be as successful as he has been: “I’m not gonna go in detail or explain shit to nobody. I don’t care. I do not care about Instagram that much I never wanted to be a rapper in my life. I started rapping probably like, three years ago, four years ago. This shit don’t mean that much to me. I made millions off this shit! I already won. I bought my mom a house. I won. I bought my mom a car, paid off, I won. All my cars, I got three cars, paid off. I won. Like, I’m not gonna come on here and talk bad about my brother.”

He added, “One on one I’m gonna tell you, ‘Ay, boy, you lame as fuck!’ but to [the audience], I don’t care if the sky is green in this muthafucka — the sky is green! But one on one, ‘Ay boy, you know the sky is blue — boy stop playing like that.’”

Check out Black's new post below.

[Via]