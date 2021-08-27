Kodak Black Delivers New Mixtape "Before The Album"

Kodak Black has been releasing music like a man on a mission. Not only is he gearing up to deliver yet another studio album, but the Floridian rapper has officially set the table with a brand new mixtape, aptly titled Before The Album. Despite the fact that Kodak neglected to distribute the album to streaming platforms, Before The Album boasts strong production value throughout, with guest appearances from Lil Baby and more.

Recent single "Aug. 25th" found Kodak penning an emotionally vulnerable letter to the mother of his child, but that's not to say the rapper has gone soft by any means. Songs like "Too Boosie" reveal whom he believes to be his kindred spirit, while a sample of Eminem's "Cleaning Out My Closet" lays the foundation for a posse cut with SnapKatt and Syko Bob. As per tradition, his opening track is among the project's strongest, while "Kodak 2013" finds him doing his best impression of a vintage Cash Money bounce flow.

Fans will no doubt find much to enjoy on Before The Album, a project that finds Kodak Black comfortably in his element, having fun while keeping it gangsta throughout. Though some will lament the fact that this one isn't exactly the most convenient to access, its specific release does grant this one a true mixtape aesthetic, a rarity in today's era. Be sure to check this one out now, and sound off in the comments if you've been enjoying Kodak Black's recent musical run.