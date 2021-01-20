One of the final moves made by former President Donald Trump while he was in office was to pardon over 140 people, granting clemency to "high-profile rappers" such as Kodak Black and Lil Wayne. Both of the artists are represented by the same attorney, Bradford Cohen, who released a statement via XXL.

"President Trump and his administration have been tireless advocates on behalf of the African-American community," said Cohen. "These pardons is [sic] a perfect example of this administration following up on its reforms and commitments. Thank you to President Trump for his advocacy and dedication to justice reform."



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kodak Black and Lil Wayne have not issued their own proper statements. It's unclear when Kodak will officially be released from prison, but it's expected to be very soon.

Lil Wayne was a vocal supporter of Trump during the lead-up to the 2020 election, posing for a photo-op with the former President. Kodak Black has received support from Lil Yachty, Lamar Jackson, and others, who urged Trump to pardon the rapper on social media. They were both mentioned in the official reason for his clemency.



Jeff Schear/Getty Images

In related news, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were officially sworn into office moments ago. Biden begins his first term as the President of the United States following his run as Barack Obama's Vice President. Kamala Harris becomes the first female, first Black, and first South Asian Vice President.

