It's pardoning season in Trump's White House. #45 has been handing out pardons in hopes that he will also get his turn. But in the midst of that, it's hard not to think of a few of the rappers with their own legal troubles who threw their support behind him in the 2020 election. Kodak Black, for example, showed support for Trump from behind bars, vowing to donate $1M to charity if the president gave him a pardon.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Just a few weeks away from Joe Biden's inauguration, Lil Yachty emerged with a message for Donald Trump asking him to commute Kodak Black's sentence. It seems that Lamar Jackson is also pushing for Kodak Black's to receive a lesser penalty than the three-year sentence the Florida rapper received in November 2019. The 23-year-old Ravens quarterback essentially copy-and-pasted the same message that Yachty tweeted out just days prior.

"Hey @realDonaldTrump@potus my friend @KodakBlack1k deserves to be commuted. The system punished him way to hard for a paperwork crime #freekodak," he tweeted.

Kodak Black's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, has continued to provide regular updates on Yak's situation. He shared a thank you to Jackson for his public support.

"The great and I mean great @Lj_era8 future all of famer and good friend. Fairness is not limited to one case. 46 months in a max prison for checking the wrong box on a form? Thank you Lamar #freekodak," he wrote alongside Jackson's quoted tweet.

Check out both posts below.