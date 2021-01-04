Lil Yachty is using his platform to try and free Kodak Black, tweeting at President Donald Trump to pardon the rapper from his current prison sentence.

Florida rapper Kodak Black has been mistreated in prison for the last few years, speaking out at length about the abuse he has suffered at the hands of prison guards. He has been transferred a few times, but he remains far from home, which he says is inhumane, especially during a pandemic. Many of Kodak's peers in the rap game have spoken out in support of the superstar, including Lil Yachty, who is going to bat for his "friend", tweeting at President Donald Trump to pardon Yak.

"Hey @realDonaldTrump my friend @KodakBlack1k deserves to be commuted," wrote Lil Yachty on Twitter. "The system punished him way to hard for a paperwork crime #freekodak."

Kodak was sentenced to over three years in prison after he falsified information on an application to purchase guns, claiming that he was not a convicted felon despite that being untrue. Many believe that his punishment, and his treatment in prison, has been far too harsh for such a crime.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

We will keep you posted on whether Trump considers pardoning Kodak Black. Joe Exotic, of Tiger King fame, is also crossing his fingers that the President lets him out of prison before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration date.