In these final days of this administration, Kodak Black has been vying for President Donald Trump's attention. It was earlier this month when the incarcerated rapper publicly stated that he supported the President's controversial Platinum Plan for Black Americans. "@bradfordcohen sent it to me and I read it ,this is what the community needs.... more ownership," Kodak tweeted weeks ago. "That plan is right! I want to help with justice reform when I am out as well. @realDonaldTrump."

Days ago, Trump pardoned disgraced former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, a move that lit up the political arena as Flynn was prosecuted for lying to the FBI about conversations he had with Russian ambassador Sergey I. Kislyak after the 2016 election but prior to Trump taking office. Kodak Black is hoping to get the same love from Trump and on Instagram, the rapper is making a promise to help those in need if Trump grants him a pardon, as well.

"If The President Them Free Me , I'm Gonna Spend 1 million on Charity within The First Year I'm Out. That's on Everything !!" Kodak has continued his charitable efforts while behind bars, even reportedly spending $15K on Thanksgiving turkeys for the less fortunate. We're not sure if Trump will take him up on his offer, but we'll just have to wait and see.