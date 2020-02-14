In 10 days, the public memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will take place at the Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles. As the date approaches, more details are being revealed about the massive event that will undoubtedly put L.A. on pause. Last week, grieving mother and wife Vanessa Bryant shared with the world that all were invited to honor her late daughter and husband. Now, TMZ reports that they have more details about the sorrowful event.

The outlet states that the Bryant family is still in the midst of organizing the list of speakers who will take to the stage to pay tribute to the basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter. "Tickets will be available to the general public, although there will be a number of invited guests who get tickets first, including family, friends, players, NBA officials and, we're told, season ticket holders," TMZ reports.

Tickets will also reportedly be sold, not given away for free, and that the price will be a number that "reflects the memories of Kobe and Gigi." The net proceeds will be donated to charity, but a non-profit has yet to be disclosed. There will also be careful attention paid to how tickets are created and distributed to curtail scalpers.

The event will bring out tens of thousands of fans and mourners, so it's reported that law enforcement will close the downtown streets surrounding the Staples Center that day. There is a plan for the service to be televised, so police are asking people to stay home and watch from the comforts of their living rooms.