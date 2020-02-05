Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant
- GramVanessa Bryant Gets "Sweet Message" From Kobe Bryant Tattooed On NeckVanessa Bryant shared on Instagram that she was getting a "sweet message" from late husband Kobe Bryant inked.By Erika Marie
- RandomVanessa Bryant Asks Judge To Amend Kobe Bryant's Trust For Baby GirlVanessa Bryant gave birth to her and Kobe Bryant's daughter Capri a little over eight months ago, and the baby isn't included on her husband's trust.By Erika Marie
- GramDrake Pops Champagne & Cash To Celebrate Billboard MilestoneDrake is enjoying his quarantine by balling on his basketball court & celebrating his Billboard triumph at his mansion with friends.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsStyles P's Wife Adjua Styles Talks Healing After Losing A Child To SuicideStyles P & Adjua Styles are featured on the current season of "Marriage Boot Camp" where they process through their 25-year marriage.By Erika Marie
- TVJada Pinkett Smith Reprehended Over Snoop Dogg "Red Table Talk"Jada Pinkett Smith faced criticism over her "emotional blackmail" interview with Snoop Dogg regarding his comments about Gayle King.By Erika Marie
- SportsVanessa Bryant's "Strength" Admired By Friends Ciara & Lala AnthonyVanessa Bryant delivered a moving speech about husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant at their Celebration of Life ceremony.By Erika Marie
- SportsKobe Bryant Lamborghini Owner Puts Luxury Whip Up For Sale: $170KKobe Bryant's death prompted a man to get his 2015 Lambo wrapped in a custom Lakers design. After going viral, he's put it up for sale.By Erika Marie
- SportsCharles Barkley Under Fire For Response To 2003 Kobe Bryant ScandalCharles Barkley commented on whether or not he believes the rape accusations against Kobe should be a topic of discussion.By Erika Marie
- SportsKobe Bryant & Gianna's Public Memorial Details Revealed: ReportKobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant will be honored by their loved ones at the venue where the basketball icon's career was crafted.By Erika Marie
- SportsKobe Bryant's Memorial Confirmed, Dana White Reveals His Ties To UFCFebruary 24 may become a Los Angeles holiday.By Erika Marie
- SportsVanessa Bryant Shares Gianna's Jersey Retirement Ceremony: "God I Miss You"The teen's middle school paid tribute to their basketball star.By Erika Marie
- SportsJay Z Reveals Kobe Bryant's Last Words To Him Were About Seeing Gianna Play BasketballHe was sure she would become the greatest female basketball player.By Erika Marie