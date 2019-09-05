downtown los angeles
- SportsKobe Bryant & Gianna's Public Memorial Details Revealed: ReportKobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant will be honored by their loved ones at the venue where the basketball icon's career was crafted.By Erika Marie
- MusicBlueface Shares Security Cam Footage Of Hookah Lounge Brawl: "We Put Cuz On"Blueface is proud of how he put that attempted thief in his place. By Noah C
- MusicDrake & Young Thug Reportedly Spotted At Lil Keed & Lil Gotit's L.A. ShowDrizzy is a fan.By Erika Marie
- RandomMan Arrested After Rapping About Killing His GF Who's Been Missing Since JulyThe evidence against him is stacked pretty high.By Erika Marie